Kidney Transplants in the African American Community

Healthy Moments Episode: March 30, 2020

Kidney transplants work best when donors and recipients are the same race—so we need more African American donors.



Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: A kidney transplant is one treatment for kidney failure, and for many, the best chance for a healthy life.

Hi, I'm Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases. A kidney transplant allowed Philly rapper Freeway to keep making music. He shares more.

FREEWAY: I was nervous about getting a transplant, but the new kidney has made a huge difference in my energy. I definitely feel blessed. Many people wait for 10 or 15 years and they still don’t get the opportunity I have had.

Transplantation has allowed me to live pretty much like I did before my kidneys failed. But it’s harder to match kidney donors and recipients from different races. Since African Americans have higher rates of kidney failure than other groups, we need more donors from our community.

DR. RODGERS: To learn more, visit organdonor.gov and follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.