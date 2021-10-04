Living with a Chronic Health Condition

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 4, 2021

If you are dealing with a chronic condition, remember you are not alone—find people and groups to help you with your mental, emotional, and physical health.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Living with a chronic condition can be difficult, but with support you can thrive.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Legendary gospel singer Merry Clayton shares how she found support and a new way forward.

MERRY CLAYTON: The accident that resulted in the amputation of my legs was life-altering, but it wasn’t the end of my story. I could have given up. I had to move my life forward – using my faith, family, and others who supported me - and I came shining through.

DR. RODGERS: Support isn’t limited to your health care team. It’s also your friends, family, and community. If you are dealing with a chronic condition, find people and groups to help you with your mental, emotional, and physical health. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Remember, you are not alone.

For more information follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.