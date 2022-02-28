Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 28, 2022

NNLM and its partners promote health in your community and help you make sense of health information.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Although it is easy to find health information online, not all of what we read is true or accurate. Did you know that in the U.S. there is a network of libraries to help you?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Patti Brennan, director of the National Library of Medicine, or NLM, explains.

DR. BRENNAN: Through the Network of the National Library of Medicine, or NNLM, we leverage a system of more than 8,000 hospitals, libraries, and community organizations nationwide to ensure that trusted health information resources are available to you.

Visit nnlm.gov or your local library to learn more.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.