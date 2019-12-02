A New Year’s Resolution I Can Stick To

Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 2, 2019

Forming healthy habits can help you stick with New Year’s resolutions to get fit and eat healthy.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Are you ready to make a New Year’s resolution about your health you can really stick to?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

If you make a New Year’s resolution to get fit and eat healthy, the key is to develop healthy habits. For physical activity, think about what’s getting in your way and how you can solve that problem.

For example, if you don’t like exercising, do an activity that you enjoy, like dancing to the radio or walking in a shopping mall. When you can, put more energy into everyday activities, like walking your dog or taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

For healthy eating, my colleague, Dr. Susan Yanovski, shares these tips:

DR. YANOVSKI: To cut back on calories, eat smaller portions and watch what you drink. Instead of sodas and sweetened fruit drinks, a healthier choice is water, and tap water is free.

DR. RODGERS: For more tips, follow us on Twitter @niddkgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rogers with the NIH.