Noninvasive Blood Glucose Testing

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 3, 2022

DR. RODGERS: New technologies promise to take the sting out of blood glucose testing.

Hi, I'm Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Bruce Tromberg, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, explains.

DR. TROMBERG: If you have diabetes, tracking your blood glucose is a must. But carrying a monitor and safely throwing out test materials is a challenge, and finger-pricking hurts!

That's why NIBIB-funded research is exploring non-invasive and pain-free ways to measure blood glucose. Fiberoptic probes that pass lasers over your skin and soft patches worn on the neck are just a couple examples of new technologies in development.

Ongoing research is needed to make these and other innovations more practical, portable, and personal for millions of people who live with diabetes.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.