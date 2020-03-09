Spreading the Word About Kidney Disease

Healthy Moments Episode: March 9, 2020

Talk with family and friends about learning the risk factors for kidney disease and getting tested.

DR. RODGERS: Have you talked with your family members about kidney disease?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Philly rapper Freeway’s kidney disease led to a kidney transplant. He shares tips for discussing kidney health.

FREEWAY: Being diagnosed with kidney failure was a shock. My family and I didn’t really know I was at risk. I’m not even that old! But it happened to me, and it can happen to anybody.

Even with my risk factors—high blood pressure and diabetes— I still didn’t make the connection, partly because people with kidney disease are ashamed to talk about it.

Talk to your family and friends about getting tested for kidney disease. Find out if they know that high blood pressure, diabetes, and being African American are all risk factors for kidney disease. It’s important that we look out for each other.

