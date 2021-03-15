Take Charge of Your Kidney Health: Getting Involved in Your Care

Healthy Moments Episode: March 15, 2021

Work with your health care team to manage chronic kidney disease—the more involved you are, the more empowered you’ll feel.

Download the MP3 audio file

Work with your health care team to manage chronic kidney disease. The more involved you are, the more empowered you’ll feel.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Your health care team may include a doctor, nurse, registered dietitian, pharmacist, social worker, and a nephrologist, also known as a kidney specialist.

Here are some tips to stay connected to your health care team:

Write down questions to ask at your next visit.

Ask your doctor to explain test results, treatments you don’t understand, and then repeat what you’ve heard in your own words.

Meet with a registered dietician about a kidney-healthy meal plan or ways to reach or maintain a healthy weight.

Keep regular appointments. If transportation, childcare, or other issues make visits challenging, ask about programs that might help or if telehealth is an option.

Follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.