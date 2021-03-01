Take Charge of Your Kidney Health: Getting Tested

Healthy Moments Episode: March 1, 2021

Chronic kidney disease, or CKD, is a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and other health problems. Take charge of your health and talk to your doctor about getting tested for CKD.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

If you’re Black, have high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of kidney failure, you’re at increased risk for CKD. The sooner you know you have CKD, the sooner you can make changes to protect your health. Ask your doctor about getting tested for CKD, even if you feel fine. A simple blood and urine test can tell a lot about your kidney health.

Testing is the only way to know how well your kidneys are working. The good news is that there are steps you can take to help protect your kidneys, like managing your blood pressure, your weight, and taking medicines as prescribed.

For more tips about CKD, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.