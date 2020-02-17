Take Control of Your Blood Pressure

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 17, 2020

Having a treatment plan for high blood pressure can help prevent or delay related health issues.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: High blood pressure makes the heart work harder, and over time can lead to serious health problems like kidney disease, heart disease, and stroke.

Hi. I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

If you have high blood pressure, having a treatment plan for controlling your blood pressure is important. The plan can help prevent or delay other health problems, help you live longer, and keep you active longer.

Dr. Gary Gibbons, a heart expert and Director of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, explains.

DR. GIBBONS: To take control of your high blood pressure, take these steps as part of your treatment plan:

Follow a healthy diet,

Maintain a healthy weight,

Be more physically active,

Don’t smoke, and

Take blood pressure medications as prescribed.

Talk to your health care provider about your treatment plan.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.