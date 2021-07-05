Two Keys to Losing Weight and Keeping it Off

Healthy Moments Episode: July 5, 2021

There are many ways to lose weight, but to keep the pounds off, you need these two keys: physical activity AND healthy eating habits.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

For physical activity, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity on most days to control your weight. This could include walking, aerobic dancing, and even household chores.

For healthy eating, your plan should emphasize fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Include more lean meats and be low in saturated fats and added sugars.

For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.