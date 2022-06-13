Healthy Moments Episode: June 13, 2022

Any disease, condition, or injury that damages nerves can lead to urinary incontinence, or problems urinating.

Download the MP3 audio file

With having children and with age, women often report bladder control issues. But men can experience urinary incontinence, too.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH. For the urinary system to do its job, muscles and nerves must work together to hold urine in the bladder and release it at the right time. Any disease, condition, or injury that damages nerves can lead to problems urinating.

Some treatments for prostate cancer and surgeries to treat an enlarged prostate are the most common causes of urinary incontinence in men. Also, diabetes, stroke, or Parkinson’s disease can cause nerve damage and give rise to bladder control problems.

Talk to your doctor. By sharing your medical history and symptoms, your doctor can find the best treatment for your urinary problem.

For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.