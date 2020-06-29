We Can! Work Together To Keep Families Healthy

Healthy Moments Episode: June 29, 2020

Concerned about the nation’s obesity epidemic? Check out the NIH We Can! Program.

Are you concerned about the nation’s obesity epidemic? Have I got a resource for you and your family!

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

You can help your children achieve a healthy weight through our NIH We Can! Program. We Can! offers tools and activities to help kids 8 to 13 stay at a healthy weight.

The program is based on three goals: improving food choices, increasing physical activity, and reducing time in front of TV and computer screens.

Throughout the US, people are joining forces with We Can! to help their children eat right, get active, and reduce screen time. Look for We Can! online and download free tips and fun tools.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.