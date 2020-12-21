The Weight Loss Yo-Yo

Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 21, 2020

Gaining and losing weight, up and down like a yo-yo, can be tough on your wardrobe and your body.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Dieting can help you lose weight, but repeatedly taking off and putting on pounds is called weight cycling, which can have consequences such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol. And people who weight cycle tend to gain more weight over time.

A healthy approach to weight loss is to look beyond short-cut diets and commit to lasting lifestyle changes. Focus on making healthy food choices, such as eating more high-fiber foods like fruits and vegetables. Shoot for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity on most days.

And for more tips, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.