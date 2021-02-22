What Can We Do About It?

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 22, 2021

Women with diabetes can lower their chances of heart attack or stroke by managing their blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol, and not smoking.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Barbra Streisand, legendary director, singer, actress, producer, and cofounder of the Women’s Heart Alliance, shares tips on taking care of your diabetes and heart.

MS. STREISAND:

First, ask your doctor to help you create a diabetes health plan. The two of you can talk about your blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

Second— and I try to follow this advice too! — eat fiber-rich foods, like whole-grain cereals, fruits and vegetables.

Third, aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.

Finally, quit smoking. I know you can do it!

