Who is at Risk for Type 2 Diabetes?

Healthy Moments Episode: Nov. 1, 2021

Are you at risk for type 2 diabetes? Your family health history might offer clues!

DR. RODGERS: Are you at risk for diabetes? Your family health history might offer clues!

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, a director at NIH.

Debbie Allen, legendary director, producer, actress, and founder of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, explains.

MS. ALLEN: My family’s history with diabetes goes back to my grandparents, actually on both sides, but especially on my dad’s side. My grandfather on my father’s side died of complications of diabetes, as did my father, as did most of his brothers and sisters. My Aunt Ceola actually died in my arms. I am very vocal with my family about our DNA, our blood memory, our genetic code, that diabetes has run in our family for generations. They’re all very much aware of being on the lookout for prediabetes.

