Why Should I Consider Getting the Vaccine?

Healthy Moments Episode: May 3, 2021

DR. RODGERS: Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can keep you out of the hospital and even save your life.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, explains.

DR. FAUCI: The COVID vaccines are safe and effective. The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic in our communities. And even if you have had and recovered from the virus that causes COVID-19, you can still get the vaccine. The vaccine will build on the natural immunity from having had the infection.

Out of love for yourself, your family, and your community, I hope you will get vaccinated as soon as you can. Prevention is our best hope for getting out of this pandemic as quickly and as safely as possible.

DR. RODGERS: To learn more, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.

