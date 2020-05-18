Why Does Sex Matter in Research?

Healthy Moments Episode: May 18, 2020

Do you ever wonder if being a male or female affects your health? The answer is yes.

DR. RODGERS: Do you ever wonder if being a male or female makes a difference in your health?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.

The answer is yes. Researchers are discovering the important roles that sex plays in health, wellness, and disease. My colleague Dr. Janine Clayton, Director of the Office of Research on Women’s Health at NIH, tells us more.

DR. CLAYTON: Research has shown that there are sex differences in diseases and conditions. For example, men and women may have different heart attack symptoms. Women are more likely than men to develop depression. When women suffer a stroke, the effect on their health is usually worse than in a man.

Understanding the role that sex plays in health can lead to more personalized treatments to improve our health. At the NIH, we continue to look for ways to better understand these differences in all stages of research.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.