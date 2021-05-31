Why Should I Join Ongoing COVID-19 Vaccine Trials?

Healthy Moments Episode: May 31, 2021

DR. RODGERS: You can help fight COVID-19 and its variants by participating in ongoing vaccine trials.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, explains.

DR. FAUCI: We simply would not have been able to develop vaccines in such a short period of time without our amazing study volunteers, and we still have important questions that need to be answered.

By joining ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials, you can help us

One: Develop vaccines that work best for people of all ages and backgrounds

Two: Find out how long the vaccine can help the immune system fight the virus, and

Three: Identify ways to reduce the severity of COVID-19.

DR. RODGERS: To volunteer and help us fight this pandemic, visit coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.

