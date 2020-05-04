You, Too, Can Play a Role in Clinical Trials

Healthy Moments Episode: May 4, 2020

Did you know that participating in clinical trials lets you play an active role in your own healthcare?

Download the MP3 audio file

Did you know you can play a role in clinical trials?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Many advances in the field of medicine are owed to clinical trials and the volunteers who participate in them. A clinical trial tests a promising drug, vaccine, medical device, or other treatment in human volunteers.

People choose to participate in clinical trials for a variety of reasons. Some trials need volunteers with a certain disease or medical condition, and some need healthy people. By participating in a trial, you can play an active role in your own healthcare or that of others while helping researchers find new and better treatments.

To find out about clinical trials near you, clinicaltrials.gov is a great place to start and where you can search trials across all 50 states.

For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.