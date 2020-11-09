Youth Who Have Diabetes: It Takes a Team

Healthy Moments Episode: Nov. 9, 2020

Having a team to provide care and support can help address the unique challenges and needs of youth who have diabetes.

DR. RODGERS: There are unique challenges and needs for youth who have diabetes. Having a team to provide care and support can help.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. William Cefalu, director of the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, explains.

DR. CEFALU: Children and teens who have diabetes also have complicated physical and emotional needs. That’s why diabetes care is best provided by a team.

The team can include a primary care physician, endocrinologist, registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator, dentist, eye doctor, and a counselor or other mental health professional, as well as family, friends, and community.

Remember, it’s important to ask the health care team questions regarding the care delivered. Each team member can help children and teens who have diabetes better manage their health.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.