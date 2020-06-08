Break Through Your Physical Activity Roadblock: Motivation

Healthy Moments Episode: June 8, 2020

Give different physical activities a try—you may find new ways to love and care for yourself.

DR. RODGERS: Do you find it hard to get moving? This Men’s Health Month, try something new. You may be surprised by the kinds of activity that motivate you to reach your health goals.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases. Matthew Lyons, a yoga instructor and men’s health advocate, explains.

MATTHEW LYONS: It can be hard for men to try a new physical activity like yoga. We may not fit the idea of a yogi in our heads or feel confident in our body or skills. The pressure to be lean and muscular can also discourage us from trying something new.

I was nervous to try yoga. As an overweight guy, I thought I’d be laughed right off the mat. But practicing yoga, and then teaching it, gave me confidence and inspiration to stay active.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.