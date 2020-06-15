Break Through Your Physical Activity Roadblock: Starting

Healthy Moments Episode: June 15, 2020

If you’re thinking about becoming active, try one new activity each day and work your way up.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Are you ready to take small but steady steps to improve your health?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases. Matthew Lyons, a yoga instructor and men’s health advocate, shares some tips.

MATTHEW LYONS: Getting physically active takes effort—and feeling overweight or out of shape doesn’t make it any easier.

Poor body image made it hard to start my first yoga class. I compared myself to others. But one day I realized no one was judging me. They, too, were there to reach their own fitness goals! Once I saw this, I started to overcome my fear and become more active.

If you’re thinking about becoming active, try one new activity each day and work your way up. Be patient; don’t get discouraged by slow results. No matter where you are on your path to physical fitness, you’ll make progress taking the journey one step at a time.

DR. RODGERS: For more tips on physical activity, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.