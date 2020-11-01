T32-Diversity: NRSA Diversity Supplement Award

The T32-diversity at NIDDK

The NIDDK currently provides the opportunity for well-qualified individuals from underrepresented minority groups to receive research training under an existing NIDDK-funded T32 award, only when all the positions awarded for the T32 have been filled. The NIDDK administratively awards an extra position, designated specifically for a selected underrepresented minority trainee—either predoctoral or postdoctoral—to an existing T32 award. That position then remains a part of the T32 for as long as the named individual is a member of the training program. When the individual no longer receives support from the T32, the funds for the position are removed from the grant.

To ensure an appropriate training experience, predoctoral slots will only be awarded to T32 programs exclusively supporting predoctoral training; the same applies to postdoctoral slots. Mixed programs, (i.e., those supporting both predoctoral and postdoctoral training) may apply for either.

Medical students, either for a short term (summer) or a year, may receive support from any T32 program that supports M.D. trainees.

All requests for supplemental slots should be preceded by consultation with NIDDK staff to determine availability of funds and to ascertain the suitability of the candidate.

Eligibility

Individuals supported under this program must meet the administrative requirements for any trainee supported by a T32 award (e.g., citizenship/permanent residency requirements, payback obligation) and must meet all the requirements for prior training, experience, and commitment to research expected of any other trainee in the particular T32 program wishing to support them.

Usually only one minority trainee (either predoctoral or postdoctoral) will be awarded to any T32. Once a trainee has completed the program and is no longer supported on a supplemental slot, the T32 program director may submit an application for a different individual. If a minority trainee has been appointed to a regular slot on a T32 grant, he/she may NOT be moved to a supplemental slot merely to increase the number of positions available to the program.

Underrepresented Ethnicity or Race

Underrepresented students and fellows are defined as individuals belonging to a ethnic or racial group that has been determined to be underrepresented in biomedical or behavioral research. In making awards under this program, the NIDDK will give priority to African-American, Hispanic, American Indian, Alaska Native, and Pacific Islander or other ethnic or racial group members who have been found to be underrepresented in biomedical or behavioral research nationally.

Persons with Disabilities

Since 1997, the same procedure for nominating a trainee belonging to an underrepresented group may be used to request a slot for a person with a disability. The definition of “disability” is that used in the Americans with Disabilities Act, which states that a person with a disability is one who “has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities, a record of such an impairment, or who is regarded as having such an impairment.”

Applying

Postdoctoral training appointments on T32 awards should reflect at least a 2-year commitment on the part of the trainee. A 3-year commitment is encouraged. Predoctoral slots may provide up to 5 years of support.

No slot may be awarded for a period that exceeds the current approved funding period for the T32 grant; e.g., if only 2 years remain until the T32 is due for its competitive renewal, then any supplement may be awarded only for 2 years. In these situations, requests to extend the minority slot once the parent T32 has successfully recompeted for funding are encouraged.

Required Documents

The application consists of a letter of nomination, signed by the appropriate T32 program director and the responsible institutional official, that indicates the number of years of support being requested. It should also be accompanied by the following items:

The CV of the candidate for predoctoral and postdoctoral slots. CVs are not required for summer students.

A statement of the process by which the candidate (or students) was (were) identified and selected.

A statement of the training plan for the candidate(s), prepared by the program director.

A statement describing the research plan of the candidate(s), prepared jointly by the research mentor and the candidate.

A brief statement from the candidate on his/her career goals and future plans.

The NRSA Additional Budget Page 2 form.

These items should be submitted in a single package, or via email as a PDF, to the appropriate program director.

Note to T32 Program Directors: These items are meant to document the suitability of the candidate for a training position. Applications should be personalized for the individual being nominated. General descriptions of the selection process and research plan taken verbatim from the T32 application are not acceptable.

Deadlines

New Applications

May 15

Staff Contact

Diabetes Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases



Arthur L. Castle, Ph.D.



Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (including Obesity)



Christine Densmore, M.S.



Kidney Diseases and Urologic Diseases



Tracy L. Rankin, Ph.D.



Hematologic Diseases



Terry Bishop, Ph.D.